PTI | Hobart | Updated: 13-01-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 13:58 IST
Emma Navarro beats Elise Mertens to win Hobart International
Emma Navarro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Second-seeded American Emma Navarro claimed her first WTA Tour title in her first final Saturday when she beat two-time champion, top-seeded Elise Mertens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 to win the Hobart International.

The 22-year-old Navarro outlasted Mertens of Belgium in a gruelling final that lasted 2 hours and 48 minutes to continue her extraordinary rise over the past 12 months.

She is the second-straight American champion after Lauren Davis in 2023.

Navarro was ranked No. 149 this time last year but the New York-born and based player now has risen to No. 31. She also made the semi-finals in Auckland last week in an impressive start to 2024. She currently is 8-1 for the season.

“I don't know if I could put words to the emotions, but it's been a lot of years in the making,” Navarro said. “My coach and I have been together for eight years, I think. From where we started to now, it's really crazy to think about.

“Probably six, seven years ago, I was hoping to be a decent college player and that was going to be good enough for me. So, to be here now, it's really crazy and I guess just a testament to the work we've both put in.” Navarro is the 27th-seeded player at next week's major and will play Wang Xiyu of China in the first round in her Australian Open debut.

The 28-year-old Mertens will be seeded 25th in Melbourne and will play Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the first round. She reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2018 after winning the Hobart title for the second time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

