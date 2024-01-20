Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in U-19 World Cup

Bangladesh skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby won the toss opted to field against five-time defending champions India in their Under-19 World Cup opener here on Saturday.

The Uday Saharan-led Indian team heads into the tournament after winning a Tri-nation series in South Africa. Afghanistan was the third nation in the series.

Bangladesh are the Asian champions, having won the Asia Cup last month in the build-up to the Under-19 global showpiece.

Teams: India: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha and Rohanat Doullah Borson.

