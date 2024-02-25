Left Menu

Indian Army emerges as winner of Khelo India Winter Games

Throughout the competition, the Indian Army got a total of 21 medals, including 10 gold, five silver and six bronze medals, as per Olympics.com.

Indian Army team with the winners trophy. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, held in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in two legs. Throughout the competition, the Indian Army got a total of 21 medals, including 10 gold, five silver and six bronze medals, as per Olympics.com.

At the second place is Karnataka, who secured 11 medals, out of which nine were gold and two were silver. The third-placed contingent is that of Maharashtra, who won 22 medals, out of which seven are gold, eight are silver and seven are bronze medals.

Hosts Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir secured the sixth and ninth positions respectively, with 15 and 11 medals respectively. Ladakh won two golds, six silver medals and seven bronze medals while J-K secured one gold, six silver and four bronze medals. The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J-K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The first part of the multi-sport event was held from February 2 to 6 in Leh, Ladakh. In the Ladakh leg of the competition, a total of 344 athletes across 15 states and union territories and two public institutions competed for medals in ice hockey and speed skating. The remaining sports, -ski mountaineering, alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gandola - were played in Gulmarg, where 361 more athletes competed.

Maharashtra topped the first leg with 20 medals, including six golds. Karnataka was at second with eight medals, including six golds. Ladakh was in third place with 13 medals, including two gold. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

