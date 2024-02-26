Pope Francis cancels Monday morning audiences as mild flu persists
Pope Francis has cancelled his audiences on Monday morning because he is still suffering from mild flu, the Vatican said in a statement. "Mild flu-like symptoms persist, with no fever," the statement said, adding the morning audiences were suspended as a precaution.
The 87-year-old pontiff, who cancelled his meetings on Saturday because of the flu, has suffered repeated health problems in recent months. He was forced to cancel a planned trip to a COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in December because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation. He delivered his regular Angelus message on Sunday when he called for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine that would lead to a just and lasting peace.
