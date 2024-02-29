Medvedev and Rublev advance to Dubai semifinals

Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev stayed on course toward a potential rematch for the title at the Dubai Championships after the Russians won their quarterfinals on Thursday.

Medvedev, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 to set up a semifinal against third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert.

The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury. Rublev was up 6-4 4-3 at the time.

Rublev will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik, who reached the last four after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka also retired with an injury. The big-serving Bublik was leading 6-4 4-1.

One year ago, Medvedev defeated Rublev 6-2 6-2 in the all-Russian final at the hard-court tournament. The 2021 US Open champion has 20 singles titles — 18 on hard courts — but has never won the same event twice. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

