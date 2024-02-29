Medvedev and Rublev advance to Dubai semifinals
Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev stayed on course toward a potential rematch for the title at the Dubai Championships after the Russians won their quarterfinals on Thursday.Medvedev, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 to set up a semifinal against third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert.The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury.
Medvedev, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 to set up a semifinal against third-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert.
The second-seeded Rublev advanced when Sebastian Korda retired with an unspecified injury. Rublev was up 6-4 4-3 at the time.
Rublev will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik, who reached the last four after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka also retired with an injury. The big-serving Bublik was leading 6-4 4-1.
One year ago, Medvedev defeated Rublev 6-2 6-2 in the all-Russian final at the hard-court tournament. The 2021 US Open champion has 20 singles titles — 18 on hard courts — but has never won the same event twice. AP SSC SSC
