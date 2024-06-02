Left Menu

Rugby Legend Rob Burrow Passes Away at 41

Former England and Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has passed away at the age of 41. Burrow, diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, was celebrated for his exceptional career and inspirational battle with the disease. He leaves behind a legacy as a revered athlete and respected individual.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:25 IST
Former England and Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has died aged 41, the Super League club said on Sunday. Burrow, who played for Leeds between 2001-2017 winning eight Super League titles, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend," read the family statement Leeds shared on social media platform X. "Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the Rugby League field or during his battle with MND.

"He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more. The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and half years meant so much to Rob." Burrow also represented England from 2004-13 and Great Britain in 2005-07.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

