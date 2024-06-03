Shabab Al-Ahli's Historic 10-0 Victory in Emirates Pro League
Shabab Al-Ahli set a new record for the biggest win in the Emirates Pro League by defeating already-relegated Hatta 10-0. The previous record of a 7-0 win was set by Bani Yas in 2014. Shabab Al-Ahli were the champions in the 2022-23 season but lost the title this season to Al Wasl.
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 01:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 01:51 IST
Shabab Al-Ahli set a record for the biggest win in the Emirates Pro League when they scored five goals in each half to thump already-relegated Hatta 10-0 on Sunday.
The previous record was held by Bani Yas, who beat Al-Fujairah 7-0 in 2014.
Shabab Al-Ahli were champions in 2022-23 but were beaten to the title this season by Al Wasl. Hatta will join Andres Iniesta's Emirates in the second tier next season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Title up for grabs, European football on line, here's a look at what final day holds for PL teams
Lieke Martens to Retire from International Football in June
British Indian Coach Trishan Patel Joins Pakistan Football Team
Olivier Giroud to Retire from International Football After European Championship
Costa Rican Legend Keylor Navas Retires from International Football