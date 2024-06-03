Left Menu

Shabab Al-Ahli's Historic 10-0 Victory in Emirates Pro League

Shabab Al-Ahli set a new record for the biggest win in the Emirates Pro League by defeating already-relegated Hatta 10-0. The previous record of a 7-0 win was set by Bani Yas in 2014. Shabab Al-Ahli were the champions in the 2022-23 season but lost the title this season to Al Wasl.

Shabab Al-Ahli's Historic 10-0 Victory in Emirates Pro League
Shabab Al-Ahli set a record for the biggest win in the Emirates Pro League when they scored five goals in each half to thump already-relegated Hatta 10-0 on Sunday.

The previous record was held by Bani Yas, who beat Al-Fujairah 7-0 in 2014.

Shabab Al-Ahli were champions in 2022-23 but were beaten to the title this season by Al Wasl. Hatta will join Andres Iniesta's Emirates in the second tier next season.

