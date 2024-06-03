Kylian Mbappé Joins Real Madrid: A Historic Signing
Kylian Mbappé has signed with Real Madrid, following extensive negotiations. This move unites one of soccer's leading talents with its most successful club. The French World Cup winner joins a team fresh off their 15th European Cup victory. Mbappé leaves PSG as a free agent after years of speculation and past rejections.
Kylian Mbappé is officially a Real Madrid player.
On Monday, Real Madrid confirmed they reached a deal with the French star for a five-season term, combining one of soccer's brightest talents with its most decorated club.
This announcement follows years of pursuit by Madrid for the player, once seen as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne in world soccer.
The 25-year-old French World Cup winner now joins a star-studded Madrid squad, still reveling in its recent European success.
Just days ago, Madrid clinched a record 15th European Cup by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in London's Champions League final.
Prior to this, Mbappé's club journey was limited to French teams — first with Monaco and then Paris Saint-Germain, where he played for seven seasons before leaving as a free agent after failing to renew his contract.
In 2021, Madrid's €180 million bid for Mbappé was turned down by PSG, marking the same amount the French club had invested to sign him from Monaco years before.
