Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Joins Real Madrid: A Historic Signing

Kylian Mbappé has signed with Real Madrid, following extensive negotiations. This move unites one of soccer's leading talents with its most successful club. The French World Cup winner joins a team fresh off their 15th European Cup victory. Mbappé leaves PSG as a free agent after years of speculation and past rejections.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:33 IST
Kylian Mbappé Joins Real Madrid: A Historic Signing
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappé is officially a Real Madrid player.

On Monday, Real Madrid confirmed they reached a deal with the French star for a five-season term, combining one of soccer's brightest talents with its most decorated club.

This announcement follows years of pursuit by Madrid for the player, once seen as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne in world soccer.

The 25-year-old French World Cup winner now joins a star-studded Madrid squad, still reveling in its recent European success.

Just days ago, Madrid clinched a record 15th European Cup by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in London's Champions League final.

Prior to this, Mbappé's club journey was limited to French teams — first with Monaco and then Paris Saint-Germain, where he played for seven seasons before leaving as a free agent after failing to renew his contract.

In 2021, Madrid's €180 million bid for Mbappé was turned down by PSG, marking the same amount the French club had invested to sign him from Monaco years before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024