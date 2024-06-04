French Open Drama: Djokovic's Exit and Swiatek's Dominance

Highlights of the 10th day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT): 1450 DJOKOVIC PULLS OUT WITH KNEE INJURY

Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Serbian top seed fell and bruised his right knee during his match against Francisco Cerundolo which he won in five sets.

An MRI scan performed on Tuesday discovered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee, the French Open said in a statement. Djokovic, 37, had been bidding for his fourth French Open title. He was scheduled to play Norway's Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

1234 SWIATEK STORMS PAST VONDROUSOVA Three-times French Open champion and world number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the semi-finals with a dominant 6-0 6-2 victory over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in 62 minutes.

"Honestly, I think everything worked today I have been serving better the last few matches. I could really play my game and not over think. It was really straight forward, I was in the zone today," Swiatek said. Asked about her next opponent Coco Gauff, who she beat in the 2022 final, Swiatek said: "Honestly, the preparation is the same as before any other match. Against Coco isn't easy she really likes playing on clay especially here."

1106 GAUFF OVERPOWERS JABEUR TO REACH SEMIS U.S Open champion Coco Gauff beat Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals.

"She is a tough opponent, she is loved by the crowd. I know you guys wanted her to win," Gauff said. "The people here made it really fun for me even when I lost the first set, I thought, it has been very fun even if I win or lose..."

"I got a little tight the last couple match point but I did what I needed to do to win the match," Gauff added. READ MORE:

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

Former French Open runner-up and reigning U.S. Open Champion Coco Gauff faces Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the first quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Holder Iga Swiatek will take on Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova later.

