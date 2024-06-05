India's Fast Bowlers Dominate in T20 World Cup Opener

India's quartet of fast bowlers spearheaded an impressive victory in their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, compelling the opposition to a meagre total of 96 runs. The potent bowling attack of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya offered no respite to the Irish batters.

Arshdeep Singh's precise lengths and acute seam movement stumped seasoned players Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie. Mohammed Siraj added to Ireland's woes with relentless pressure and exceptional delivery. The combination of swing, seam, and bounce proved lethal.

Hardik Pandya's versatile bowling clinched three wickets, further suffocating any Irish hopes of recovery. At the halfway mark, Ireland stood at 49 for 6, with the match heavily tilting in favor of India. Gareth Delany's valiant effort (26 n.o.) was the only consolation for Ireland.

