Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden's Semifinals Exit at French Open

India's tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden faced a disappointing exit from the French Open semifinals. The duo was defeated by Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with scores of 5-7, 6-2, and 2-6.

The second-seeded Indo-Australian team had a strong run, previously overcoming Brazil's Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz in the opening round and then defeating the Indo-Italian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela. They continued their winning streak by defeating the Belgian duo of Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinals.

Despite their loss at the French Open, Bopanna and Ebden had a successful year, winning the Grand Slam doubles at Melbourne and emerging victorious in the Miami Masters earlier this season.

