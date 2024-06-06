Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden's Semifinals Exit at French Open

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were defeated in the semifinals of the French Open by the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The second-seeded Indo-Australian pair lost the match 5-7, 6-2, 2-6. They had previously overcome challenges from multiple pairs, including the Belgian team in the quarterfinals.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:39 IST
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden's Semifinals Exit at French Open
Rohan Bopanna
  • Country:
  • France

India's tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden faced a disappointing exit from the French Open semifinals. The duo was defeated by Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with scores of 5-7, 6-2, and 2-6.

The second-seeded Indo-Australian team had a strong run, previously overcoming Brazil's Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz in the opening round and then defeating the Indo-Italian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela. They continued their winning streak by defeating the Belgian duo of Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinals.

Despite their loss at the French Open, Bopanna and Ebden had a successful year, winning the Grand Slam doubles at Melbourne and emerging victorious in the Miami Masters earlier this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024