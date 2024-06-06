Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden's Semifinals Exit at French Open
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were defeated in the semifinals of the French Open by the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The second-seeded Indo-Australian pair lost the match 5-7, 6-2, 2-6. They had previously overcome challenges from multiple pairs, including the Belgian team in the quarterfinals.
India's tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden faced a disappointing exit from the French Open semifinals. The duo was defeated by Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with scores of 5-7, 6-2, and 2-6.
The second-seeded Indo-Australian team had a strong run, previously overcoming Brazil's Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz in the opening round and then defeating the Indo-Italian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela. They continued their winning streak by defeating the Belgian duo of Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen in the quarterfinals.
Despite their loss at the French Open, Bopanna and Ebden had a successful year, winning the Grand Slam doubles at Melbourne and emerging victorious in the Miami Masters earlier this season.
