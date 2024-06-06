Iga Swiatek Extends French Open Dominance, Eliminates Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday, extending her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches.

The world No. 1 aims to secure her fourth championship in Paris within five years, potentially becoming the first woman since Justine Henin (2007-09) to win three consecutive titles.

Swiatek, who improved her record to 11-1 against No. 3 seed Gauff, has dominated the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. She will face either 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva or No. 12 Jasmine Paolini from Italy in the finals.

Swiatek boasts a 4-0 record in major finals and has shown exceptional form over the past two weeks. Aside from a three-set battle with Naomi Osaka, where she saved a match point, Swiatek has conceded only 17 games in five matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)