Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Extends French Open Dominance, Eliminates Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals, extending her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches. Swiatek is aiming for her fourth championship in five years in Paris and can become the first woman with three consecutive wins here since Justine Henin.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:29 IST
Iga Swiatek Extends French Open Dominance, Eliminates Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • France

Iga Swiatek eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday, extending her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches.

The world No. 1 aims to secure her fourth championship in Paris within five years, potentially becoming the first woman since Justine Henin (2007-09) to win three consecutive titles.

Swiatek, who improved her record to 11-1 against No. 3 seed Gauff, has dominated the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. She will face either 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva or No. 12 Jasmine Paolini from Italy in the finals.

Swiatek boasts a 4-0 record in major finals and has shown exceptional form over the past two weeks. Aside from a three-set battle with Naomi Osaka, where she saved a match point, Swiatek has conceded only 17 games in five matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024