Iga Swiatek Extends French Open Dominance, Eliminates Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals, extending her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches. Swiatek is aiming for her fourth championship in five years in Paris and can become the first woman with three consecutive wins here since Justine Henin.
Iga Swiatek eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday, extending her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches.
The world No. 1 aims to secure her fourth championship in Paris within five years, potentially becoming the first woman since Justine Henin (2007-09) to win three consecutive titles.
Swiatek, who improved her record to 11-1 against No. 3 seed Gauff, has dominated the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. She will face either 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva or No. 12 Jasmine Paolini from Italy in the finals.
Swiatek boasts a 4-0 record in major finals and has shown exceptional form over the past two weeks. Aside from a three-set battle with Naomi Osaka, where she saved a match point, Swiatek has conceded only 17 games in five matches.
