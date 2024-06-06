Son Shines as South Korea Dominates Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Son Heung-min showcased his stellar form by scoring twice as South Korea demolished Singapore 7-0 on Thursday, securing a spot in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, China is under pressure after a 1-1 draw with Thailand, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

South Korea sits comfortably at the top of Group C with 13 points from five games, far ahead of China, who holds second place with eight points. Thailand, trailing by three points, remains in contention for a top-two finish with one match to go.

China's upcoming match against South Korea will be pivotal. If China falls, Thailand could leapfrog into second place with a win over Singapore in Bangkok. Elsewhere, top teams like Australia, Japan, and Iraq have already secured their spots, showcasing their dominance in the regional qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)