Son Shines as South Korea Dominates Asian World Cup Qualifiers

Son Heung-min scored twice in South Korea's 7-0 victory over Singapore, securing their advance to the final round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, China faces a crucial match against South Korea after a 1-1 draw with Thailand, needing a win to keep their hopes alive.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:52 IST
Son Heung-min showcased his stellar form by scoring twice as South Korea demolished Singapore 7-0 on Thursday, securing a spot in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, China is under pressure after a 1-1 draw with Thailand, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

South Korea sits comfortably at the top of Group C with 13 points from five games, far ahead of China, who holds second place with eight points. Thailand, trailing by three points, remains in contention for a top-two finish with one match to go.

China's upcoming match against South Korea will be pivotal. If China falls, Thailand could leapfrog into second place with a win over Singapore in Bangkok. Elsewhere, top teams like Australia, Japan, and Iraq have already secured their spots, showcasing their dominance in the regional qualifiers.

