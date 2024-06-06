Left Menu

Indian Honda Racing Team Gears Up for Round 3 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

The Indian Honda Racing team is set to compete in Round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship this weekend. After a strong performance in China, the team is keen to improve its standing. Key riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban reflect on their past performances and anticipate better results in Japan.

PTI | Motegi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:59 IST
Indian Honda Racing Team Gears Up for Round 3 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian Honda Racing team is gearing up for Round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship this weekend, following a commendable showing in China. The team, currently holding 10 points, is optimistic about improving its performance.

Kavin Quintal, who secured a valuable position in Race 1 of the second round, expressed his satisfaction but acknowledged the need for growth. 'The last race was tough, but I'm glad to have finished in the top 15,' Quintal said. 'There is always room for growth, and I eagerly anticipate the upcoming challenge in Japan.'

His teammate, Mohsin Paramban, echoed similar sentiments. 'Finishing 20th in China wasn't my target, but every race is a learning experience,' Paramban stated. Both riders are focused on enhancing their performance in Japan. The 2024 season consists of six rounds, with future races scheduled in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024