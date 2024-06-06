Indian Honda Racing Team Gears Up for Round 3 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

The Indian Honda Racing team is gearing up for Round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship this weekend, following a commendable showing in China. The team, currently holding 10 points, is optimistic about improving its performance.

Kavin Quintal, who secured a valuable position in Race 1 of the second round, expressed his satisfaction but acknowledged the need for growth. 'The last race was tough, but I'm glad to have finished in the top 15,' Quintal said. 'There is always room for growth, and I eagerly anticipate the upcoming challenge in Japan.'

His teammate, Mohsin Paramban, echoed similar sentiments. 'Finishing 20th in China wasn't my target, but every race is a learning experience,' Paramban stated. Both riders are focused on enhancing their performance in Japan. The 2024 season consists of six rounds, with future races scheduled in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

