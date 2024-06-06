Epic Sports Updates: From NBA Scandals to Tennis Triumphs!

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Porter's career

Two additional defendants have been criminally charged in New York over a gambling scheme that led the National Basketball Association to ban former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life. According to court papers released on Thursday, Mahmud Mollah and Timothy McCormack conspired with previously charged Long Phi Pham to bet that Porter would fall short of specified performance targets in two games, knowing that he planned to quit early for alleged health reasons.

Corey Linsley released by Chargers, expected to retire

The Los Angeles Chargers released Corey Linsley on Wednesday, paving the way for the former All-Pro center to retire. Linsley, 32, competed in three games last season before being diagnosed with a non-emergent heart issue. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Sept. 30.

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run off of Paul Skenes, but the touted right-handed rookie and the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed 10-6 over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Nick Gonzales matched his career high with four RBIs for Pittsburgh, including a two-run double that ignited a seven-run second inning. Yasmani Grandal, Edward Olivares and Ke'Bryan Hayes each had RBI singles for the Pirates, who can sweep the three-game series with a win on Thursday.

Tennis-Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin win French Open mixed doubles title

Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4 7-5 to win their maiden mixed doubles title together at the French Open on Thursday. The victory gave Germany's Siegemund a second mixed doubles Grand Slam crown while it was a first for Frenchman Roger-Vasselin which made it all the more special as it came on home soil.

Reports: WR Mecole Hardman rejoins Chiefs

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has agreed to terms on a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. NFL Network reported it was a one-year deal for Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in Kansas City's 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Motor racing-F1 unveils 'nimble' car for new era starting in 2026

Formula One will enter a new era in 2026 with smaller and lighter cars featuring active aerodynamics and a Manual Override system to unleash more electrical power and help make racing closer and more exciting. The governing FIA presented the technical regulations on Thursday and said the new generation of 'nimble' cars would be 30kg lighter with better efficiency and handling.

Report: Lakers targeting UConn's Dan Hurley as next coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing a "massive, long-term contract offer" to UConn's Dan Hurley to become their next head coach, ESPN reported Thursday morning. The report comes on the heels of the position being linked to either former NBA player and ESPN analyst JJ Redick or New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.

Tennis-Swiatek overwhelms Gauff to reach third straight French Open final

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay. Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Astros' Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier to have surgery, out for season

Houston Astros right-handers Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier each are scheduled to undergo right elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Surgery for Urquidy is planned for Wednesday while Javier will have surgery on Thursday, the team announced.

Tennis-Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

Novak Djokovic underwent surgery on his knee, the world number one said on Thursday, after he was forced to pull out of the French Open with an injury that could threaten his Wimbledon and Olympic chances. The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing his top ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)