Left Menu

Legendary Farewell: Sunil Chhetri Honored Globally

The world bade farewell to Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, with FIFA and other notable figures honoring his stellar career. The 39-year-old retired as the fourth highest goal-scorer with 94 international goals. In his final match, India played a goalless draw against Kuwait in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:20 IST
Legendary Farewell: Sunil Chhetri Honored Globally
Sunil Chhetri
  • Country:
  • India

The global football community united in bidding farewell to Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, with tributes from FIFA, Luka Modric, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Chhetri, who retired as international football's fourth highest goal-scorer with 94 goals from 151 matches, played his final game in a goalless draw against Kuwait in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

FIFA tweeted, 'After 19 years of service, farewell, @chetrisunil11'. AFC and other sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and Luka Modric also honored Chhetri's illustrious career, hailing him as a legend of the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024