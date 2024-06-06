Legendary Farewell: Sunil Chhetri Honored Globally

The global football community united in bidding farewell to Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, with tributes from FIFA, Luka Modric, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Chhetri, who retired as international football's fourth highest goal-scorer with 94 goals from 151 matches, played his final game in a goalless draw against Kuwait in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

FIFA tweeted, 'After 19 years of service, farewell, @chetrisunil11'. AFC and other sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and Luka Modric also honored Chhetri's illustrious career, hailing him as a legend of the sport.

