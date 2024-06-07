Group C: Battlegrounds of European Football Titans

Group C of the upcoming Euros is set to be a battleground of football powerhouses, each with their eyes on the ultimate prize. Among the teams is England, a finalist in the last European Championship, seeking redemption under the guidance of Gareth Southgate. With a squad featuring stars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, England aims to secure its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Denmark, the other semifinalist from 2021, is poised for another memorable run, drawing inspiration from star player Christian Eriksen, who has made a remarkable return to the game after a cardiac arrest. The Danes also have rising star Rasmus Hojlund to look up to, aiming for another fairytale journey akin to their 1992 triumph.

Serbia enters the fray with a vengeance, hoping to make waves with formidable attackers like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, and Luka Jovic. Meanwhile, Slovenia's presence, highlighted by their striking prowess through Benjamin Sesko, marks their return to European football's big stage, eager to replicate past successes under the stewardship of Matjaz Kek.

