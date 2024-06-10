South Africa Battles Bangladesh in Crucial T20 World Cup Match

In a pivotal T20 World Cup Group D clash, South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh on Monday.

Currently leading the group, South Africa has decided to stick with their winning combination, fielding an unchanged side.

Bangladesh, however, has made a strategic change by bringing in Jaker Ali in place of Soumya Sarkar, aiming to revitalize their gameplay.

