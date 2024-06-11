Saudi Arabia's $5 Billion Move to Reshape Boxing
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is in talks with several boxing stakeholders to create a new league, potentially reshaping the sport. Discussions, involving promoters like Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions, aim to establish a joint venture with a possible valuation of $4-5 billion.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is in discussions with multiple boxing stakeholders to create a league, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape of the sport, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
PIF is looking to invest in a joint venture with some of the sport's stakeholders that would feature more boxing bouts, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A handful of leading promoters including Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions are involved in the discussions that could result in a deal valuing the new entity between $4-5 billion, one of the people said. PIF wants to create a venture that would bring the main sport's organisers together, in which it would take a minority stake, the person added.
Turki al-Sheikh, a close advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who has been heavily involved in the sports sector and is chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, was overseeing the final discussions around a potential deal about a month ago, a second person added. Reuters could not establish the details around how a league would be structured.
PIF and Matchroom Boxing declined to comment and Golden Boy Promotions did not respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's Uneven Economic Revival in Africa: From Mega Loans to Strategic Investments
Odisha Police Nab Fraudulent MD in Rs 50 Crore Investment Scam
OPEC+ Faces Capacity Conundrum: Balancing Output and Investment
How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth
Legislation Expanding Investment Opportunities for Superannuation Fund Passes