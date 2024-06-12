Left Menu

Ariarne Titmus Shatters World Record in 200-Meter Freestyle

Ariarne Titmus broke the world record in the women's 200-meter freestyle at Australia's Olympic swimming trials, setting a new time of 1:52.23. Titmus, the Olympic champion in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, surpassed Mollie O'Callaghan's previous record. Both swimmers train under coach Dean Boxall.

Ariarne Titmus
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ariarne Titmus shattered the world record in the women's 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday at Australia's Olympic swimming trials, clocking in at 1 minute, 52.23 seconds. This achievement eclipses the previous world mark set by Mollie O'Callaghan at last year's world championships, timed at 1:52.85.

Titmus, the reigning Olympic champion for both the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, now holds world records in both competitions. 'Honestly, the world record is a bonus,' Titmus remarked. 'I'm happy to finally put together a swim that I know I'm capable of, and it's exciting to do it in my hometown, in front of a home-town crowd.'

Despite their shared coach, Dean Boxall, Titmus and O'Callaghan train separately for their specific events. 'We really don't see what each other is doing in training. We are very separate,' Titmus explained. With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, both swimmers will soon have another opportunity to shine on the global stage. Australia's team for the Olympics will be confirmed after the six-day trials at Brisbane's Chandler Aquatic Center.

