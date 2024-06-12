Left Menu

Benjamin Sesko Extends RB Leipzig Contract Until 2029

Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko has extended his contract with RB Leipzig until 2029. Despite interest from Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea, Sesko chose to stay with Leipzig after a successful season scoring 18 goals. Sporting Director Rouven Schroder praised the extension as a strong signal.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:12 IST
Benjamin Sesko Extends RB Leipzig Contract Until 2029

Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko has signed a one-year contract extension with RB Leipzig that will keep him there until 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

British media had reported that Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in signing the 21-year-old Sesko, who scored 18 goals for Leipzig across all competitions in 2023-24. "I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here," Sesko said in a statement. "The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me."

"Benji is one of our key players for the coming seasons and that is why the extension is a strong signal," said Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder. Sesko, who has earned 29 international caps and scored 11 goals, is in the Slovenia squad who begin their Euro 2024 Group C campaign against Denmark on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024