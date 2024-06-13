Left Menu

Bangladesh Triumphs Over Netherlands in T20 Thriller

Bangladesh scored 159 for five against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, with Shakib Al Hasan leading the charge with 64 not out off 46 balls. Tanzid Hasan also contributed 35 off 26 balls. Aryan Dutt was the standout bowler for the Netherlands, taking 2/17.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:00 IST
Bangladesh Triumphs Over Netherlands in T20 Thriller
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In an intense T20 World Cup match, Bangladesh posted a commendable score of 159 for five against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star performer for Bangladesh, amassing an unbeaten 64 off 46 balls, while opener Tanzid Hasan provided a solid start with 35 off 26 balls.

The Netherlands' off-spinner Aryan Dutt emerged as the pick of the bowlers, clinching two wickets for 17 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024