Bangladesh Triumphs Over Netherlands in T20 Thriller

In an intense T20 World Cup match, Bangladesh posted a commendable score of 159 for five against the Netherlands on Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star performer for Bangladesh, amassing an unbeaten 64 off 46 balls, while opener Tanzid Hasan provided a solid start with 35 off 26 balls.

The Netherlands' off-spinner Aryan Dutt emerged as the pick of the bowlers, clinching two wickets for 17 runs.

