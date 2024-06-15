Left Menu

New Zealand's Dominant Victory Over Uganda in T20 World Cup

New Zealand secured a commanding victory against Uganda in the T20 World Cup, bowling them out for just 40 runs and chasing the target in 5.2 overs. Tim Southee was a standout performer with three wickets, while Devon Conway remained unbeaten at 22 runs.

Updated: 15-06-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 08:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a commanding performance, New Zealand registered their first win in the ongoing T20 World Cup by defeating Uganda by nine wickets. The BlackCaps delivered a comprehensive bowling effort to dismiss Uganda for a mere 40 runs.

New Zealand chased down the target effortlessly in just 5.2 overs, with opener Devon Conway leading the charge, remaining unbeaten on 22, and Rachin Ravindra finishing not out on 1.

Pacer Tim Southee was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets for just four runs. He was ably supported by fellow paceman Trent Boult, who claimed two wickets for seven runs, and spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra, who picked up two wickets each.

