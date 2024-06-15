Left Menu

Francesco Molinari's Miracle Ace: Makes the Cut at U.S. Open

Francesco Molinari delivered a historic hole-in-one on the 194-yard, par-3 ninth at the U.S. Open, securing his place for the weekend. The ace marks the first time since 2003 that a player has made the cut on the number with a hole-in-one.

PTI | Pinehurst | Updated: 15-06-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 09:23 IST
Francesco Molinari's Miracle Ace: Makes the Cut at U.S. Open
  • Country:
  • United States

Francesco Molinari approached the final tee box on Friday, needing nothing short of a miracle to make the cut at the U.S. Open.

The Italian golfer did not disappoint, delivering the shot of the day with a remarkable hole-in-one on the 194-yard, par-3 ninth, accomplished with a 7-iron. Molinari, who commenced his round on the back nine, was trailing by two strokes over the projected cut line. The eagle catapulted him to 5 over for the tournament, ensuring his participation over the weekend.

This historic feat is the first time a player has made the cut on the number with a hole-in-one since the PGA Tour started recording such statistics in 2003. Molinari was left in disbelief as his ball hit the green's left edge, tracking toward the cup before finally dropping in. His playing partners, Ryo Ishikawa and Sergio Garcia, who had already played their shots, joined in the celebration after hearing the crowd's roar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024