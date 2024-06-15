Francesco Molinari's Miracle Ace: Makes the Cut at U.S. Open

Francesco Molinari approached the final tee box on Friday, needing nothing short of a miracle to make the cut at the U.S. Open.

The Italian golfer did not disappoint, delivering the shot of the day with a remarkable hole-in-one on the 194-yard, par-3 ninth, accomplished with a 7-iron. Molinari, who commenced his round on the back nine, was trailing by two strokes over the projected cut line. The eagle catapulted him to 5 over for the tournament, ensuring his participation over the weekend.

This historic feat is the first time a player has made the cut on the number with a hole-in-one since the PGA Tour started recording such statistics in 2003. Molinari was left in disbelief as his ball hit the green's left edge, tracking toward the cup before finally dropping in. His playing partners, Ryo Ishikawa and Sergio Garcia, who had already played their shots, joined in the celebration after hearing the crowd's roar.

