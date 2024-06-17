Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Soars to Career-High ATP Ranking Ahead of Paris Olympics

India's Sumit Nagal has achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of 71. This milestone comes after a runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament. Nagal's recent performance ensures he is the sole Indian competitor in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics. He has accumulated 777 ATP points.

India's rising tennis star Sumit Nagal climbed to a career-high ATP singles ranking of 71 on Monday. This achievement marks a significant milestone following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament.

Nagal has steadily improved his performance, making him India's top-ranked singles player and earning him a spot in the men's singles event at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old has accumulated 777 ATP points so far.

Beginning the year with a historic second-round finish at the Australian Open, Nagal faced an early exit at the French Open but aims for strong showings at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. He clinched his fourth ATP Challenger title at the Heilbronn Neckarcup in Germany and also won the Chennai Open earlier this year.

