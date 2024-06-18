N'Golo Kanté Shines in France's Crucial Euro 2024 Win
N'Golo Kanté delivered a classic performance in France's 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024. Despite the focus on Kylian Mbappé, Kanté's crucial defensive work helped secure the victory. The match marked Kanté's return to competitive play for France after a two-year hiatus due to injury.
N'Golo Kanté executed a quintessential performance in France's decisive 1-0 victory over Austria at the European Championship. Even with the spotlight on Kylian Mbappé and his injured nose, it was Kanté's relentless defensive effort that was pivotal in securing the win on Monday night.
Having not played a competitive game for France in the last two years, the 33-year-old Kanté seamlessly slotted back into the midfield, completing 92% of his passes and effectively halting Austria's counterattacks. 'Of course he was brilliant, he was bright tonight, we needed that,' said France coach Didier Deschamps.
On a tense night that saw seven yellow cards issued and high emotions, particularly with Austrian fans booing an injured Mbappé, Kanté's composed presence was a necessity for the French midfield. After the substitution of Mbappé during nine minutes of added time, Kanté even took over the captaincy, guiding France to their win and expressing his pride over the unexpected honor.
