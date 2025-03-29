Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Secure Commanding Win Against Mumbai Indians with Stellar Performance

Gujarat Titans achieved a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, marked by dominating performances from bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, and batsman Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan's half-century helped set a target that MI could not overcome, despite a strong chase led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:55 IST
Prasidh Krishna (left) with skipper Shubman Gill. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) triumphed over Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs. Key performances came from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, both delivering impactful bowling spells, and batsman Sai Sudharsan, whose half-century played a pivotal role in GT's victory.

Set to chase 197, Mumbai Indians began aggressively but faltered under the precision bowling of the Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma's promising start was short-lived as Mohammed Siraj dismissed him early on, setting the tone for the rest of the innings. MI's initial partnerships showed promise but ultimately could not withstand GT's persistent attack.

Despite strong performances by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who kept MI in contention during the chase, Prasidh Krishna's decisive breakthroughs disrupted their momentum. Gujarat's disciplined bowling towards the end ensured that Mumbai could only reach 160/6, falling short of the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

