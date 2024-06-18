Left Menu

India Tops Archery World Cup Qualifiers with Stellar Performances

Youngster Priyansh and veteran Abhishek Verma led India's top-spot finish in the men's compound section of the Archery World Cup Stage 3. The women's compound team also performed well, topping the qualifying round standings. The Indian men's team scored 2125 points, finishing ahead of Italy and France.

PTI | Antalya | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:14 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Youngster Priyansh and seasoned competitor Abhishek Verma spearheaded India's stellar performance in the men's compound sector of the Archery World Cup Stage 3, claiming the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively.

Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam secured the second spot in the women's compound category, while world champion Aditi Swami placed 10th. Collectively, the Indian women's compound team topped the qualifying round standings.

The Indian men's team accumulated 2125 points, narrowly outpacing Italy (2121) and France (2118). Jyothi obtained 705 points, just one point shy of Mexico's Andrea Becerra, who clinched the top position. Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur also performed admirably, securing 10th and 14th places, respectively. The team rankings saw India (2100) finishing ahead of Mexico (2098) and the USA (2086).

The spotlight now shifts to the recurve archers, as they look to secure Olympic team quota spots when their competitions commence on Wednesday.

