Kylian Mbappé's Race Against Time: A Broken Nose, Face Mask, and Euro 2024 Hopes

Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during France's narrow 1-0 victory over Austria and is set for comprehensive medical tests to determine his involvement in the European Championship. The World Cup champion, who may need a protective face mask to play, injured himself in an aerial clash at Dusseldorf Arena.

France's coach Didier Deschamps confirmed, "There will be more tests tomorrow to see how things are developing. The medical staff have done what they needed to reduce it as much as possible. This morning he was a bit better, so we will see that and we will follow it closely each day."

As the French Football Federation remains hopeful, Mbappé's recovery will dictate his playing future in Euro 2024, with emphasis on avoiding immediate surgery. France aims to ensure their star player's readiness for upcoming matches against the Netherlands and beyond.

