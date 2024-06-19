Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as India Clinch Thrilling ODI Victory

In a captivating display of cricket, Smriti Mandhana smashed her second consecutive ODI century while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also hit a hundred, steering India to a four-run win over South Africa.

This victory secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday. Mandhana, with a 120-ball 136, and an unbeaten 103 off 88 deliveries by Harmanpreet, powered India to an imposing 325 for three.

Despite valiant centuries by South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt (135 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (114), India's bowlers Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma held their nerve to ensure a thrilling victory.

