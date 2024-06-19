Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as India Clinch Thrilling ODI Victory
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored centuries to lead India to a four-run victory over South Africa in the second ODI, securing a 2-0 series lead. Despite impressive centuries by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, India's bowlers held their nerves to restrict the visitors.
In a captivating display of cricket, Smriti Mandhana smashed her second consecutive ODI century while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also hit a hundred, steering India to a four-run win over South Africa.
This victory secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday. Mandhana, with a 120-ball 136, and an unbeaten 103 off 88 deliveries by Harmanpreet, powered India to an imposing 325 for three.
Despite valiant centuries by South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt (135 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (114), India's bowlers Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma held their nerve to ensure a thrilling victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket
- Smriti Mandhana
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- ODI
- India
- South Africa
- Victory
- Centuries
- Bowling
- Series
ALSO READ
Sonowal's Lead Surges in Dibrugarh - A Crucial Victory Looms
Modi's BJP Takes Commanding Lead in Indian Elections
Afghanistan's Dominant Victory: Farooqi's Fiery Spell and Record Partnerships
Scindia's Commanding Lead in Guna Lok Sabha Seat
"Confident of victory, HD Kumaraswamy says, "Our BJP friends will get minimum of 20 seats"