Left Menu

Italy's Elegance Faces Spain's Might in Euro 2024 Showdown

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti emphasizes that his team, dressed in Giorgio Armani suits, is ready to face Spain in their Euro 2024 match. Both teams aim to top Group B, which includes Croatia and Albania. Spalletti insists Italy will remain true to its identity and face the challenge head-on.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:09 IST
Italy's Elegance Faces Spain's Might in Euro 2024 Showdown
Luciano Spalletti
  • Country:
  • Germany

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti says his players may have to scuff up their beautiful suits when they take on Spain in their European Championship match on Thursday.

Both teams made winning starts to Euro 2024, and their clash in Gelsenkirchen could determine which nation tops Group B, alongside Croatia and Albania. Italy is the defending champion.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Spalletti highlighted that his team wears Giorgio Armani suits and will stay true to its identity against Spain, one of the tournament favourites.

"We need to demonstrate the same desire to dominate proceedings and test ourselves against one of the best footballing philosophies in the world. When we leave the pitch, we need to ensure we have no regrets," Spalletti remarked.

"It will undoubtedly be a challenge. However, we'll go out there in our Sunday best, willing to scuff up our beautiful suits if necessary." This will mark the fifth consecutive tournament in which the old rivals have clashed, each winning two of the previous meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024