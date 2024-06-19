Italy's Elegance Faces Spain's Might in Euro 2024 Showdown

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti says his players may have to scuff up their beautiful suits when they take on Spain in their European Championship match on Thursday.

Both teams made winning starts to Euro 2024, and their clash in Gelsenkirchen could determine which nation tops Group B, alongside Croatia and Albania. Italy is the defending champion.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Spalletti highlighted that his team wears Giorgio Armani suits and will stay true to its identity against Spain, one of the tournament favourites.

"We need to demonstrate the same desire to dominate proceedings and test ourselves against one of the best footballing philosophies in the world. When we leave the pitch, we need to ensure we have no regrets," Spalletti remarked.

"It will undoubtedly be a challenge. However, we'll go out there in our Sunday best, willing to scuff up our beautiful suits if necessary." This will mark the fifth consecutive tournament in which the old rivals have clashed, each winning two of the previous meetings.

