MOC Boosts Olympic Dreams for Indian Athletes

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved funding requests for various Indian athletes. Assistance for trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari, long jumper M Sreeshankar, and shooters Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu has been granted. This support will encompass multiple expenses, including training, rehabilitation, and competitive exposure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:52 IST
In a major boost for Indian athletes, the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved several funding requests to support their preparation for international events, including the Paris Olympics.

Trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari will receive assistance to train with coach David Kostelecky in the Czech Republic, with additional support for subsequent training camps in France, covering costs such as flights, lodging, and transport under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Additionally, long jumper M Sreeshankar has been granted support for a 28-day post-surgery rehabilitation in Doha, with TOPS covering various associated costs. Other approvals included funds for shooters Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu to compete in Germany, and competitive exposure for badminton players Sankar Muthusamy, Ayush Shetty, and Anupama Upadhaya.

