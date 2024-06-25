Left Menu

Brian Lara's Prophecy Fulfilled: Afghanistan's Historic T20 World Cup Semifinal Journey

West Indian legend Brian Lara predicted Afghanistan's rise to the T20 World Cup semifinals a month before the tournament. Skipper Rashid Khan expressed pride in proving Lara right. Afghanistan's victories against New Zealand and Australia, capped by a semifinal entry, have been monumental for the team.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:16 IST
Brian Lara's Prophecy Fulfilled: Afghanistan's Historic T20 World Cup Semifinal Journey
Brian Lara
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara had forecasted Afghanistan's rise to the T20 World Cup semifinals nearly a month before the tournament commenced. Now, the giant-slayers have proven him right, and captain Rashid Khan couldn't be prouder.

Afghanistan's triumphant campaign continued as they secured their first-ever World Cup semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 clash.

Reflecting on the journey, Rashid revealed, 'When we met Lara at a welcome party, he was confident we could make it to the semifinals, and we were determined not to let him down.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024