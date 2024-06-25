Brian Lara's Prophecy Fulfilled: Afghanistan's Historic T20 World Cup Semifinal Journey

West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara had forecasted Afghanistan's rise to the T20 World Cup semifinals nearly a month before the tournament commenced. Now, the giant-slayers have proven him right, and captain Rashid Khan couldn't be prouder.

Afghanistan's triumphant campaign continued as they secured their first-ever World Cup semifinal berth with an eight-run victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 clash.

Reflecting on the journey, Rashid revealed, 'When we met Lara at a welcome party, he was confident we could make it to the semifinals, and we were determined not to let him down.'

