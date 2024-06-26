Alex de Minaur's Olympic Comeback: Excitement Ahead for Paris 2024

Alex de Minaur is ready to make his long-awaited Olympic debut in Paris, three years after COVID-19 dashed his Tokyo Games hopes. The ninth-ranked de Minaur is among the athletes chosen for Australia's Olympic tennis team, announced on Wednesday.

Joining de Minaur in men's singles are Alexei Popyrin, Chris O'Connell, and Rinky Hijikata. Matt Ebden and John Peers will compete in men's doubles. De Minaur and Popyrin will also team up in doubles. Ajla Tomljanovic will represent Australia in women's singles, while Ellen Perez and Daria Saville will compete in women's doubles.

The competition will return to clay courts for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games, hosted from July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros. Leading the Australian teams are captains Lleyton Hewitt for the men's team and Sam Stosur for the women's team.

