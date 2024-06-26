Left Menu

New Leadership Sparks Visionary Future for Indian Climbing

The Sport Climbing Federation of India (SCFI) has named Dr Rajmohan Pillai as its new president and Sushil Malik as vice-president. Additionally, Sushil Kumar will lead the Haryana State Federation. This leadership change aims to promote athlete development through a holistic approach focusing on nutrition, psychology, and physiology.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:48 IST
The Sport Climbing Federation of India (SCFI) has injected new vigor into the sport by appointing Dr Rajmohan Pillai as its president and Sushil Malik as the vice-president. Sushil Kumar has also been elected as the president of the Haryana State Federation. The leadership overhaul was formalized in an election held on Sunday, with the general secretary, Col SP Malik, highlighting the need for scientific athlete development. 'High performance is crucial for athletes, especially when they push their physiology to the limits while climbing,' Malik stated in a media release. He emphasized the importance of advanced recovery techniques and guidance.

Malik, who has amassed extensive international experience, is known for his dedication to promoting young talent. His efforts at the grassroots level, especially within the Haryana boxing circuit, have been notable. These contributions are expected to extend to the climbing community, promising positive impacts on the sport's growth in India.

Dr Pillai echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the increasing interest in climbing within India. 'The ecosystem must be more sustainable, providing sophisticated support to help our talents thrive,' he asserted. As the former head of the Beta Group, Pillai brings a wealth of experience aimed at steering the SCFI towards strategic growth and development.

