Left Menu

Rashid Khan Reprimanded by ICC for Bat Throwing Incident

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan received an official reprimand from the ICC for throwing his bat in frustration during a T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. Rashid admitted to breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and accepted the penalty, which included one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:25 IST
Rashid Khan Reprimanded by ICC for Bat Throwing Incident
Rashid Khan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an incident that saw him throw his bat on the ground in frustration. The altercation occurred when teammate Karim Janat refused a second run during their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Bangladesh.

The ICC cited a breach of Article 2.9 of its Code of Conduct, which pertains to throwing cricket equipment in an inappropriate or dangerous manner. This action resulted in one demerit point being added to Khan's disciplinary record, which marks his first offense in a 24-month period. Rashid admitted the breach and accepted the proposed sanction, thus avoiding a formal hearing.

The match, played in rain-hit conditions, saw Afghanistan triumph over Bangladesh by eight runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. This victory propels Afghanistan into their first-ever semifinal appearance in any ICC event, where they are set to face South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024