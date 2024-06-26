Rashid Khan Reprimanded by ICC for Bat Throwing Incident

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an incident that saw him throw his bat on the ground in frustration. The altercation occurred when teammate Karim Janat refused a second run during their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Bangladesh.

The ICC cited a breach of Article 2.9 of its Code of Conduct, which pertains to throwing cricket equipment in an inappropriate or dangerous manner. This action resulted in one demerit point being added to Khan's disciplinary record, which marks his first offense in a 24-month period. Rashid admitted the breach and accepted the proposed sanction, thus avoiding a formal hearing.

The match, played in rain-hit conditions, saw Afghanistan triumph over Bangladesh by eight runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. This victory propels Afghanistan into their first-ever semifinal appearance in any ICC event, where they are set to face South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad.

