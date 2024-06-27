Left Menu

Chris Silverwood Steps Down as Sri Lanka’s Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Sri Lanka's head coach, Chris Silverwood, resigned after the team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His departure follows Mahela Jayawardene’s resignation as a consultant coach. Silverwood cited the need to spend time with family as a key reason for his decision. SLC is searching for a new coach.

Chris Silverwood
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development, Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood has stepped down, as announced by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday. This decision comes in the wake of the team's poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Just a day before, former captain Mahela Jayawardene had also resigned from his role as the consultant coach.

"Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together," Silverwood stated.

He also expressed, "It has been a real honour for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories."

Sri Lanka faced a disheartening exit from the T20 World Cup, recording two losses, one no result, and a single win during the group stages, marking their worst performance in an ICC event.

Under Silverwood's leadership, Sri Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and made it to the final of the previous year's 50-over Asia Cup, albeit losing to India. The tenure also saw several bilateral series victories, including a notable win against Australia in the 50-over format and two Test series wins over Bangladesh.

The SLC has already initiated the search for a new head coach ahead of their upcoming white ball series against India next month. Following this, Sri Lanka is scheduled to tour England for a two-match Test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

