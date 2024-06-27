Left Menu

Asian Titans Clash in World Cup Qualifiers: Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia Eye Glory

Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia will participate in the third round of Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Group C also includes Bahrain, China, and Indonesia. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the World Cup 2026.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:52 IST
Asian Titans Clash in World Cup Qualifiers: Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia Eye Glory
AI Generated Representative Image

In an exciting turn for football enthusiasts, Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia will lock horns in the third round of Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Thursday's draw in Kuala Lumpur has set the stage for a riveting contest set to begin in September and conclude in June 2025.

The three football powerhouses, boasting a combined 19 World Cup appearances, find themselves in Group C alongside Bahrain, China, and Indonesia. As the race to secure a spot in the World Cup 2026 heats up, only the top two teams from each of the three groups will earn automatic qualification.

With Asia's allocation increasing from four teams in 2022 to eight in 2026, the stakes have never been higher. For those finishing in third and fourth place, the journey will continue into a fourth round of qualification, where they will battle for two additional spots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024