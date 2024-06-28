Left Menu

Phil Foden Set to Rejoin Euro 2024 Camp Following Birth of Third Child

Phil Foden, England's midfielder, is returning to the Euro 2024 camp in Germany after the birth of his third child. The 24-year-old, known for his outstanding performance with Manchester City, took a brief leave following a match against Slovenia. England will face Slovakia in the last-16 on Sunday.

England midfielder Phil Foden is scheduled to return to the team's Euro 2024 camp in Germany on Thursday following the birth of his third child. The 24-year-old returned home following Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia to be with his partner Rebecca Cooke.

Foden, whose breakout season with Manchester City saw him win Premier League's player of the season, has been one of the team's most consistent players, starting all three group games for England. England take on Slovakia in the last-16 on Sunday.

