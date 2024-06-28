Left Menu

India Overwhelms England to Reach T20 World Cup Final

India stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a 68-run victory over England in the semi-final, powered by Rohit Sharma's 57 off 39 balls and stellar bowling from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The team will face South Africa in the final on Saturday.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 02:15 IST
India Overwhelms England to Reach T20 World Cup Final
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

India showcased their expansive talent in a dominant performance to reach the T20 World Cup final, thrashing England by 68 runs in the semi-final on Thursday.

In another stellar showing, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brisk 57 off 39 balls, ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 47 off 36, as India posted 171 for seven in a rain-affected match.

England, in response, were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Next, India will face first-time finalists South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. The match displayed India's all-round prowess, with crucial contributions from Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024