India Overwhelms England to Reach T20 World Cup Final
India stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a 68-run victory over England in the semi-final, powered by Rohit Sharma's 57 off 39 balls and stellar bowling from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The team will face South Africa in the final on Saturday.
- Country:
- Guyana
India showcased their expansive talent in a dominant performance to reach the T20 World Cup final, thrashing England by 68 runs in the semi-final on Thursday.
In another stellar showing, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brisk 57 off 39 balls, ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 47 off 36, as India posted 171 for seven in a rain-affected match.
England, in response, were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Next, India will face first-time finalists South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. The match displayed India's all-round prowess, with crucial contributions from Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.
