India Overwhelms England to Reach T20 World Cup Final

India showcased their expansive talent in a dominant performance to reach the T20 World Cup final, thrashing England by 68 runs in the semi-final on Thursday.

In another stellar showing, captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brisk 57 off 39 balls, ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 47 off 36, as India posted 171 for seven in a rain-affected match.

England, in response, were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Next, India will face first-time finalists South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. The match displayed India's all-round prowess, with crucial contributions from Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

