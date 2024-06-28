Kohli & Rohit's Final Tango: A T20I Farewell?

In the heart of Barbados this Saturday, Indian cricket fans brace for an emotional encounter. None want to see Rohit Sharma's weary body walk back to the dug-out, hiding tears in his eyes. Nor do they wish for Virat Kohli to don that blank stare towards the ODI World Cup trophy podium once more.

Instead, fans dream of a thrilling choreography between these two greats, possibly marking their 'Last Dance' in T20I cricket donning the Indian colors. BCCI and national selectors envision this series as a send-off for Kohli, Rohit, and perhaps even Ravindra Jadeja, ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

The term 'retirement' remains unspoken, yet if India beats South Africa in Barbados, it might seal their legendary status in T20I cricket with nothing more to prove. A void difficult to fill, their final bow will resonate not just through metrics of quality, but the emotional chords of every Indian cricket aficionado.

