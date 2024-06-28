Spain's Joselu Joins Al-Gharafa Amid Middle Eastern Football Surge
Spain forward Joselu has signed with Al-Gharafa, joining the Qatar Stars League. The 34-year-old scored 10 goals in LaLiga's 2023-24 season and is the second Real Madrid player to move to the Middle East this week. His move aims to strengthen Al-Gharafa for the AFC Champions League qualifiers.
Spain forward Joselu has joined Al-Gharafa, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) side announced on Friday.
The 34-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2023-24, is the second Real Madrid player currently playing for Spain in Euro 2024 to join a Middle-Eastern club this week, after Saudi side Al-Qadsiah announced the signing of Nacho on Thursday.
Former Newcastle United and Stoke City player Joselu's signing comes as Al-Gharafa strengthen their squad for the AFC Champions League Elite qualifiers, after finishing third in the QSL last season, making their first appearance in Asia's top-tier competition since 2011.
