Vinicius Jr Unleashes Brilliance to Lead Brazil to Copa America Victory

Vinicius Jr unleashed his inner beast in a little over 45 minutes of pure Brazilian football mayhem to guide the five-time World Cup champions to their first 2024 Copa America win against Paraguay on Friday.

The 23-year-old electric winger scored twice and delivered a much-needed statement performance that Brazilian fans have long been waiting for. The Real Madrid rising star may be one of the best players in the world but until now that fiery spark has not been seen in his national team performances. Even in Brazil's Copa America opener this year - a goalless draw against Costa Rica - Vinicius ended up being substituted halfway through the second half after not managing a single scoring attempt. After that, Brazil manager Dorival Jr changed tack and that decision paid back in a major way.

Instead of being deployed as more of an orthodox winger wide on the left against Costa Rica, Dorival gave Vinicius the freedom to roam across the front line on Friday against Paraguay and fans were shown why he is a strong contender to win the Ballon d'Or after guiding Real to a LaLiga-Champions League double. After their disappointing opener, Brazil were initially struggling against another defensive opponent and almost lost their composure when Lucas Paqueta badly missed a penalty halfway through the first half.

But instead, they were rescued by Vinicius, who took charge and was all over the field, striking twice and creating another chance that allowed Savinho to score, helping Brazil to go to the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead. That was more than enough for a Brazil that were playing under huge pressure with the hopes of 215 million compatriots on their shoulders.

"Today I played a game that is compatible to the level of the player I am," Vinicius told reporters. "I always say that I never play for myself, I play for the team, for Brazil, for my country. I always try to do the best things, but it's not always possible.

"Today I played a great match, I know I can improve a lot and I will do to help Brazil. We want to put Brazil in the place we deserve," he said.

