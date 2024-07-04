Tragic Loss on Golden Peak: Third Japanese Climber Perishes

In what marks the third fatality in less than a month, 64-year-old Japanese climber Hiroshi Onishi has died while descending Spantik Peak in northern Pakistan, officials confirmed Thursday.

Local authorities, along with the Alpine Club of Pakistan, have located Onishi's body after he fell into a crevasse earlier this week. Arrangements are underway to airlift his body to the base camp, after which it will be repatriated back to Japan.

Onishi's death follows the tragic loss of two other Japanese climbers, Atsushi Taguchi and Ryuseki Hiraoka, who perished on the same mountain in June. Despite efforts to locate them, both climbers succumbed to the treacherous conditions, falling into a deep crevasse. As Oman descended the Golden Peak, renowned for its golden hue at sunrise and sunset, he lost his footing, triggering the fatal fall. Rescue operations were promptly coordinated through local authorities and the Japanese Embassy.

