Tragic Loss on Golden Peak: Third Japanese Climber Perishes

A 64-year-old Japanese climber, Hiroshi Onishi, died while descending Spantik Peak in northern Pakistan. This is the third such incident involving Japanese climbers on this peak in less than a month. Local authorities are coordinating with the Japanese Embassy for repatriation of the body.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In what marks the third fatality in less than a month, 64-year-old Japanese climber Hiroshi Onishi has died while descending Spantik Peak in northern Pakistan, officials confirmed Thursday.

Local authorities, along with the Alpine Club of Pakistan, have located Onishi's body after he fell into a crevasse earlier this week. Arrangements are underway to airlift his body to the base camp, after which it will be repatriated back to Japan.

Onishi's death follows the tragic loss of two other Japanese climbers, Atsushi Taguchi and Ryuseki Hiraoka, who perished on the same mountain in June. Despite efforts to locate them, both climbers succumbed to the treacherous conditions, falling into a deep crevasse. As Oman descended the Golden Peak, renowned for its golden hue at sunrise and sunset, he lost his footing, triggering the fatal fall. Rescue operations were promptly coordinated through local authorities and the Japanese Embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

