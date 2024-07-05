PM Modi's Personal Call to Rishabh Pant After His Car Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Rishabh Pant's mother while the prominent wicketkeeper-batter was recuperating from a severe car crash. He assured international medical care if necessary, revealing his close monitoring of Pant's rehabilitation via social media.

At a recent interaction with T20 World Cup-winning cricketers, PM Modi shared insights into Pant's challenging recovery period. The cricketer survived a horrendous car accident in December 2022 and made a significant comeback in IPL 2024, playing a crucial role in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

Modi recounted discussing Pant's medical needs with doctors and expressing his admiration for Pant's mother's unwavering faith. He praised Pant for his candidness and resilience, inspiring the nation. Pant revealed that the PM's call provided mental solace during his arduous recovery, boosting his determination to return stronger.