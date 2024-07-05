Team India Champions Honored at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

Team India captain Rohit Sharma, alongside batters Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, received honors at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Friday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present to felicitate the T20 World Cup champions.

Speaking in Marathi, Rohit Sharma emphasized the significance of Suryakumar's crucial catch, highlighting the team's collective effort. Chief Minister Shinde expressed pride in the Mumbai-based captain and assured government support for upcoming talents.

Members of the victorious squad were presented with shawls and idols of Lord Ganesha, marking their monumental achievement. After a celebratory meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, followed by an open bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, the players were greeted by thousands of fans.

The atmosphere at Wankhede was electric as the cricketers danced to traditional dhol beats amid roaring cheers from the fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded the team a prize money of Rs 125 crore, capping off the grand celebrations.