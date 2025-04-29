Left Menu

Shiv Sena Exodus: Eknath Shinde Strengthens Party Stronghold in Thane

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) members joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, demonstrating the party's influence in Thane. Shinde criticized the Uddhav Thackeray faction for misusing power and neglecting civic duties, leading to dissatisfaction and a shift in loyalty among leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, several members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) defected to join the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The event took place at Anand Ashram in Thane city, underscoring the party's stronghold in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde took a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, accusing them of exploiting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for personal and political advantage. He claimed that the previous regime prioritized self-interest over the welfare of citizens.

Shinde emphasized that the neglect of essential civic work under the former leadership had driven many of their leaders to cross over. This realignment signifies a shift in local political dynamics, with Thane as a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

