Shiv Sena Exodus: Eknath Shinde Strengthens Party Stronghold in Thane

In a significant political development, several members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) defected to join the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The event took place at Anand Ashram in Thane city, underscoring the party's stronghold in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde took a swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, accusing them of exploiting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for personal and political advantage. He claimed that the previous regime prioritized self-interest over the welfare of citizens.

Shinde emphasized that the neglect of essential civic work under the former leadership had driven many of their leaders to cross over. This realignment signifies a shift in local political dynamics, with Thane as a focal point.

