Wimbledon Thrills: Alcaraz Stretched, Sinner Unruffled, Raducanu's Brilliance

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to the edge en route to the Wimbledon fourth round, while world number one Jannik Sinner remained composed as he advanced with ease on a rainy day at Wimbledon.

The rain halted play on most of the All England Club's courts in the late afternoon, but significant matches, including wins for women's second seed Coco Gauff and British star Emma Raducanu, continued under the Centre Court and Court One roofs.

Alcaraz, 21, seeking his fourth Grand Slam title, faced a tough opponent in American Frances Tiafoe, mimicking their thrilling 2022 U.S. Open semi-final. Ultimately, Alcaraz's superior performance secured him a 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory. Sinner, aiming to follow in the footsteps of Italian Grand Slam champion Nicola Pietrangeli, demolished Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 win. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu's inspired run continued, evoking memories of her 2021 U.S. Open triumph.