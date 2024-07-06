Alexander Zverev Triumphs Over Cameron Norrie in Nail-Biting Wimbledon Clash

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame an injury scare and a gruelling third-set tiebreak to defeat Britain's Cameron Norrie, matching his best run at Wimbledon by reaching the fourth round for the third time.

The German showcased spectacular serving to secure a 6-4 6-4 7-6(15) win, finally converting his sixth match point to end Norrie's resistance.

Zverev, 27, lost only two points on serve in the third set, despite an early double-fault giving Norrie an advantage in the tiebreak. Norrie had five set points to extend the match, but Zverev remained unwavering, ultimately clinching victory on the 32nd tiebreak point.

