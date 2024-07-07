Top Seed Iga Swiatek Crashes Out of Wimbledon Amidst Djokovic's Survival

Top seed Iga Swiatek faced a stunning exit from Wimbledon in one of the biggest shocks of this year's Championships, while Novak Djokovic narrowly avoided elimination despite a below-par performance on Saturday.

Swiatek, the world number one who recently claimed her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open, struggled on grass and lost 3-6 6-1 6-2 to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the third round, ending her 21-match winning streak. Swiatek acknowledged her need to make adjustments following the defeat.

In contrast, seven-time champion Djokovic moved into the fourth round after dropping the first set but securing victory over Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, in other matches, Alexander Zverev and China's Wang Xinyu advanced, while Emma Raducanu pulled out of mixed doubles to protect her wrist, prematurely ending Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign.

A strong U.S. presence was felt, with seven American players, including Danielle Collins, advancing to the last 16 in singles, the most since 2004. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina also made headlines as they navigated their paths in the tournament.

